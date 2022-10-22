Man dead after motorcycle accident in Allamakee County

ALLAMAKEE COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - At around 4:15 p.m. on Friday the Allamakee County Sheriff’s 911 Dispatch center received a report of a motorcycle accident on Great River Road, north of the intersection with Wexford Hollow Drive.

Paul Robert Werner, a 62-year-old man from Shokapee, Minnesota, failed to turn with a left curve in the road and entered a ditch when he lost control of the motorcycle. Werner was pronounced dead at the scene due to his injuries.

Veterans Memorial Hospital Ambulance Service, the Allamakee County Sheriff’s Office, and Harpers Ferry Fire and Rescue all helped at the scene. The Allamakee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the accident.

