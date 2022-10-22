Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

Man dead after motorcycle accident in Allamakee County

At around 4:15 p.m. on Friday the Allamakee County Sheriff’s 911 Dispatch center received a...
At around 4:15 p.m. on Friday the Allamakee County Sheriff’s 911 Dispatch center received a report of a motorcycle accident on Great River Road, north of the intersection with Wexford Hollow Drive.(MGN)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 10:45 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALLAMAKEE COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - At around 4:15 p.m. on Friday the Allamakee County Sheriff’s 911 Dispatch center received a report of a motorcycle accident on Great River Road, north of the intersection with Wexford Hollow Drive.

Paul Robert Werner, a 62-year-old man from Shokapee, Minnesota, failed to turn with a left curve in the road and entered a ditch when he lost control of the motorcycle. Werner was pronounced dead at the scene due to his injuries.

Veterans Memorial Hospital Ambulance Service, the Allamakee County Sheriff’s Office, and Harpers Ferry Fire and Rescue all helped at the scene. The Allamakee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the accident.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A former bank vice president and lending officer who submitted false documents to the bank for...
Former bank vice president from Iowa sentenced to federal prison
The Fourth annual Dark Harvest Halloween Parade is coming to Cedar Rapids this weekend.
Halloween Parade returns to Cedar Rapids this weekend
There were no major injuries reported at the time of the incident.
Police respond to physical altercation outside Dubuque school
The Cedar Rapids Country Club owns the houses on Fairway Terrace southeast. They’re working...
Four houses near Cedar Rapids Country Club need to relocate to avoid being demolished
KCRG-TV9 Friday Night Lights Scoreboard

Latest News

Delicious pumpkin spice recipes are in this Fareway Cooking Segment
Delicious pumpkin spice recipes are in this Fareway Cooking Segment
Major Hurricane Roslyn heads for hit on Mexico's coast
Major Hurricane Roslyn heads for hit on Mexico’s coast
Dubuque man snags lots of customers with hand-tied flies
Dubuque man snags lots of customers with hand-tied flies
Iowa City students learn skills at industrial tech facility
Iowa City students learn skills at industrial tech facility