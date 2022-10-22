Show You Care
Major Hurricane Roslyn heads for hit on Mexico's coast(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Hurricane Roslyn has grown to Category 4 force as it heads for a collision with Mexico’s Pacific coast, likely north of the resort of Puerto Vallarta. The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Roslyn’s maximum sustained winds increased to 130 mph by early Saturday, though it could weaken before hitting land.

The storm was centered about 170 miles south-southwest of Cabo Corrientes — the point of land jutting into the Pacific south of Puerto Vallarta. The forecast called for Roslyn to take a path close to Cabo Corrientes and the Puerto Vallarta region on Saturday night or early Sunday before making landfall in Nayarit state on Sunday morning.

