Iowa woman and her pink golf cart bring awareness to breast cancer(MGN)
By KCCI
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 10:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BAXTER, Iowa (KCCI) -Many in town know Peggy Smith and her golf cart supped up with a lift kit and a pink paint job, symbolizing her bout with stage 4 breast cancer, KCCI’s Beau Bowman reported.

“They said if I made it to 5 years without having cancer... that was good,” Smith said.

Eight years since her diagnosis, she’s cancer free. Now Smith carries a message: she is living proof of the importance of self-exams.

“I found the lump in my breast seven months after my mammogram. It did not show up. It was very aggressive and fast-growing,” she said.

Smith says it’s what has changed her outlook on life and hopes her famous pink golf cart can save another.

“I never have a bad day. Never ever do I ever get up with a bad day. I’m a positive outlook person now.”

