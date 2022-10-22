Show You Care
Delicious pumpkin spice recipes are in this Fareway Cooking Segment

By Whitney Hemmer
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Whitney Hemmer shares delicious pumpkin spice recipes in this Fareway Cooking Segment.

3 Ingredient Pumpkin Spice Muffins

  • Makes 12 muffins
  • Total time: 25 minutes

Ingredients

  • 1 (15 ounce) spice cake mix
    • Notes: you do not need to add additional cake ingredients listed on the cake mix.
  • 1 (15 ounce) can pumpkin puree
  • 2 eggs

Directions

  1. Combine cake mix, pumpkin and eggs. Spray a 12-cup muffin tin with nonstick cooking spray.
  2. Bake at 350⁰F for 17–22 minutes.

Approximate Nutrition Information Per Muffin

  • 168 calories
  • 3.6 g fat
  • 1.2 g saturated fat
  • 36 mg cholesterol
  • 224 mg sodium
  • 31 g carbohydrate
  • 1.1 g fiber
  • 17 g sugar
  • 2.3 g protein

Baked Pumpkin Donut Holes

  • Makes 24 donuts
  • Total time: 20 minutes

Ingredients

For Donuts:

  • 1 ¾ cup flour
  • 2 tsp. baking powder
  • ½ tsp. salt
  • 1 tsp. pumpkin pie spice
  • ½ tsp. nutmeg
  • ¾ cup pumpkin puree
  • ½ cup brown sugar
  • 1/3 cup oil
  • 1 egg
  • 1 tsp. vanilla extract
  • ½ cup milk

For Cinnamon Sugar Coating:

  • 1 stick butter, melted
  • 2/3 cup sugar
  • 1 Tbsp. cinnamon

Directions

  1. Combine flour, baking powder, salt, pumpkin pie spice, and nutmeg.
  2. Add remaining donut ingredients and combine.
  3. Spray a 24-cup mini muffin pan with nonstick cooking spray.
  4. Using a melon baller (or two spoons) add batter to muffin pan.
  5. Bake at 350⁰F for 10–12 minutes.
  6. Remove donuts from muffin tin and roll in melted butter then cinnamon sugar.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

