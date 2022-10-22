Delicious pumpkin spice recipes are in this Fareway Cooking Segment
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Whitney Hemmer shares delicious pumpkin spice recipes in this Fareway Cooking Segment.
3 Ingredient Pumpkin Spice Muffins
- Makes 12 muffins
- Total time: 25 minutes
Ingredients
- 1 (15 ounce) spice cake mix
- Notes: you do not need to add additional cake ingredients listed on the cake mix.
- 1 (15 ounce) can pumpkin puree
- 2 eggs
Directions
- Combine cake mix, pumpkin and eggs. Spray a 12-cup muffin tin with nonstick cooking spray.
- Bake at 350⁰F for 17–22 minutes.
Approximate Nutrition Information Per Muffin
- 168 calories
- 3.6 g fat
- 1.2 g saturated fat
- 36 mg cholesterol
- 224 mg sodium
- 31 g carbohydrate
- 1.1 g fiber
- 17 g sugar
- 2.3 g protein
Baked Pumpkin Donut Holes
- Makes 24 donuts
- Total time: 20 minutes
Ingredients
For Donuts:
- 1 ¾ cup flour
- 2 tsp. baking powder
- ½ tsp. salt
- 1 tsp. pumpkin pie spice
- ½ tsp. nutmeg
- ¾ cup pumpkin puree
- ½ cup brown sugar
- 1/3 cup oil
- 1 egg
- 1 tsp. vanilla extract
- ½ cup milk
For Cinnamon Sugar Coating:
- 1 stick butter, melted
- 2/3 cup sugar
- 1 Tbsp. cinnamon
Directions
- Combine flour, baking powder, salt, pumpkin pie spice, and nutmeg.
- Add remaining donut ingredients and combine.
- Spray a 24-cup mini muffin pan with nonstick cooking spray.
- Using a melon baller (or two spoons) add batter to muffin pan.
- Bake at 350⁰F for 10–12 minutes.
- Remove donuts from muffin tin and roll in melted butter then cinnamon sugar.
