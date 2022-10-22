Show You Care
Child, 2 others sent to hospital after Tesla careens off highway

Hawaii authorities say three people were injured Friday morning when an SUV went off the highway.
Hawaii authorities say three people were injured Friday morning when an SUV went off the highway.
By KHNL/KGMB Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 7:46 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
HONOLULU (KHNL/KGMB/Gray News) - Authorities in Hawaii are investigating a serious crash that injured three people Friday morning.

KHNL/KGMB reports paramedics in Honolulu responded to a crash that involved an SUV that went off a highway in Makakilo at about 11 a.m.

Authorities said a child and two women were injured in the crash as the SUV, which appears to be a Tesla, went off the highway and slammed into a wall in a nearby neighborhood.

According to first responders, a 5-year-old boy and a 25-year-old woman were in serious condition following the incident. A 52-year-old woman was also injured in the crash and taken to the hospital with stable vital signs.

Police are investigating what led to the crash that involved another vehicle.

Copyright 2022 KHNL/KGMB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

