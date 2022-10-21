Weekend warm-up

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - We’ll keep this late October warmth going into the weekend as dry air and southerly winds help us heat up quickly again tomorrow. We’ll tack on a few more degrees to Saturday’s afternoon highs compared to today with more areas reaching the low 80s. Breezy southerly winds turn windy by Sunday with gusts around 40 MPH possible. As early as Sunday night, scattered storms are still expected as a front edges closer to us. Plan on unsettled weather both Monday and Tuesday. These days may be the best chance of rain we’ve had all month. Have a great weekend!

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.