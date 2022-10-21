Warm and breezy weekend ahead, rain early next week

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - We’ve been talking about Friday being a day to look for warmer temperatures and here we are! Plan on highs to range from the mid-70s near Dubuque to around 80 degrees from Iowa City and points south. These numbers fall shy of records in many areas by 5+ degrees, but even still, this is quite a turnaround from just 48 hours ago when we had record cold at Cedar Rapids. Highs will be around 80 in many areas this weekend along with increasing winds. Sunday looks like the windiest of the bunch with gusts of 40+ mph likely. As early as Sunday night, scattered storms are still expected as a front edges closer to us. Plan on unsettled weather both Monday and Tuesday. These days may be the best chance of rain we’ve had all month. Have a great weekend!

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.