Teal Pumpkin Project gives kids with food allergies options for Halloween

Halloween is just around the corner, but for parents of kids with allergies, the holiday can be anxiety inducing.
By WQAD
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 6:37 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (WQAD) - Halloween is just around the corner, but for parents of kids with allergies, the holiday can be anxiety inducing.

It can be hard explaining to kids that they cannot always eat the candy they’re given while trick-or-treating.

Taylor Smith has a daughter who is allergic to eggs, and each year she participates in the ‘Teal Pumpkin Project’.

If there is a teal pumpkin on someone’s porch, it signals that the house is giving away nonfood trinkets or treats. These will be safe for all trick or treaters.

Seeing a teal pumpkin is very exciting for kids who are constantly on the lookout, trying to avoid an allergic reaction.

“[Parker’s] getting better at remembering to ask mom, ‘Does this have eggs?’,” Smith said. “But seeing her big sister snack on candies right away, you can see the look on her face — she’s bummed.”

And people do not have to stock up on expensive toys to participate.

Parents say things like pencils and books of stickers have been very popular.

