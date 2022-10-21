Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

Students create pumpkin book characters from their favorite stories

Students in the Postville School District are taking inspiration from their favorite books to decorate pumpkins!
By Jackie Kennon
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 7:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POSTVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - Students in the Postville School District are taking inspiration from their favorite books to decorate pumpkins.

They’re called pumpkin book characters. Teacher Lindsay Salinas got inspiration from seeing other librarians doing the idea. She thought it looked like a fun way to celebrate the fall season.

Teachers at Postville were invited to have their class chose their favorite book character, and then create them in pumpkin form.

Students made pumpkins inspired by Oscar the Grouch, Rainbow Fish, Charlotte’s Web, and Clifford. She brought the pumpkins, and the teachers and students went to work. Salinas says it helped kids get interested in new books.

Students in the Postville School District are taking inspiration from their favorite books to...
Students in the Postville School District are taking inspiration from their favorite books to decorate pumpkins.(KCRG)
Students in the Postville School District are taking inspiration from their favorite books to...
Students in the Postville School District are taking inspiration from their favorite books to decorate pumpkins.(KCRG)
Students in the Postville School District are taking inspiration from their favorite books to...
Students in the Postville School District are taking inspiration from their favorite books to decorate pumpkins.(KCRG)
Students in the Postville School District are taking inspiration from their favorite books to...
Students in the Postville School District are taking inspiration from their favorite books to decorate pumpkins.(KCRG)
Students in the Postville School District are taking inspiration from their favorite books to...
Students in the Postville School District are taking inspiration from their favorite books to decorate pumpkins.(KCRG)
Students in the Postville School District are taking inspiration from their favorite books to...
Students in the Postville School District are taking inspiration from their favorite books to decorate pumpkins.(KCRG)
Students in the Postville School District are taking inspiration from their favorite books to...
Students in the Postville School District are taking inspiration from their favorite books to decorate pumpkins.(KCRG)
Students in the Postville School District are taking inspiration from their favorite books to...
Students in the Postville School District are taking inspiration from their favorite books to decorate pumpkins.(KCRG)
Students in the Postville School District are taking inspiration from their favorite books to...
Students in the Postville School District are taking inspiration from their favorite books to decorate pumpkins.(KCRG)

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A former bank vice president and lending officer who submitted false documents to the bank for...
Former bank vice president from Iowa sentenced to federal prison
Policy change by the Cherokee Community School Board will allow trained staff members to be armed
Second school district in Iowa allows staff to carry guns at school
Cedar Rapids teen attempted murder
Cedar Rapids police arrest 16-year-old in connection to C Street shooting
Jermaine Knox was shot to death in front of his players in College Hill Tuesday night.
Youth football coach shot dead in front of players
West Branch mobile home park.
New expansion to West Branch mobile home park draws concern from nearby tenants of same company

Latest News

A child care center in Dubuque is now hosting two Head Start classrooms.
Dubuque childcare center hosts two Head Start classrooms
The Fourth annual Dark Harvest Halloween Parade is coming to Cedar Rapids this weekend.
Halloween Parade returns to Cedar Rapids this weekend
Halloween is just around the corner, but for parents of kids with allergies, the holiday can be...
Teal Pumpkin Project gives kids with food allergies options for Halloween
Bird flu returns to Iowa