Students create pumpkin book characters from their favorite stories

POSTVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - Students in the Postville School District are taking inspiration from their favorite books to decorate pumpkins.

They’re called pumpkin book characters. Teacher Lindsay Salinas got inspiration from seeing other librarians doing the idea. She thought it looked like a fun way to celebrate the fall season.

Teachers at Postville were invited to have their class chose their favorite book character, and then create them in pumpkin form.

Students made pumpkins inspired by Oscar the Grouch, Rainbow Fish, Charlotte’s Web, and Clifford. She brought the pumpkins, and the teachers and students went to work. Salinas says it helped kids get interested in new books.

