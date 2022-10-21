Shed fire in Fairbank leads to an arrest

FAIRBANK, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 12:30 am, Fairbank Fire responded to the 600 block of 2nd St. NE for a report of a shed on fire.

When crews arrived, the fire had extended to a residential dwelling. Crews knocked down the fire and contained it to just the attached garage.

A garage, shed, and 2 vehicles are a total loss with an estimated $50,000 to $65,000 in damage. The neighboring building also had melted siding.

During the incident, one occupant was arrested by police and transported to jail for assault. No other injuries were reported.

Crews were on scene for approximately 3 hours. The cause of the fire has been determined to be likely discarded smoking materials.

