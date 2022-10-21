Police respond to physical altercation outside Dubuque school

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - On Friday morning, Dubuque Police responded to an altercation outside the Dubuque Community School District Alta Vista campus between several adults and students.

According to police, officers and school staff intervened in the disturbance, separated all parties involved, and dispersed the crowd.

There were no major injuries reported at the time of the incident.

An investigation is underway. Police are working with school officials to identify all parties involved.

The school district sent the following message out to school families following the incident:

We are writing to make you aware that this morning at the Alta Vista Campus, there was a physical altercation between students outside in front of school.

School staff and the Dubuque Police Department immediately responded to the situation. As with all situations, any applicable school and/or legal consequences will follow the completion of an investigation.

We wanted to inform you of why there was an increased police presence for a time at school today. We also want to minimize the spread of any misinformation or rumors.

As you know, the safety of our students and staff is a priority. Thank you for your continued support of our students, staff, and school.

Sincerely,

Eddie Santiago

Alta Vista Campus Administrator

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.