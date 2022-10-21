Naturalization ceremony in Cedar Rapids leads to some of states newest voters ahead of election

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -About 30 people became American citizens Friday during naturalization ceremonies at the federal courthouse in Cedar Rapids. The new citizens will also become some of the state’s newest voters just in time for the midterm election.

We asked Blaise Mwungura if he panned to register to vote in the upcoming election.

“Of course 100%,” he said.

It will be the new citizens first opportunity to go to the polls.

”Yeah, and I’m so happy, and yeah also I can work for the government, and yeah work for the country,” said Mary Mousso.

Another woman told us she’s lived in the United States 18 years, this year she will finally get her say on a ballot. No one at the ceremony gave insight on what they’re looking for when it comes to the issues at stake, but they did share their motivations for becoming American citizens.

“This means a lot for me because it is a standard and I have to keep that. Like doing, a good person because without that you can’t have that. And I’m proud to be United States citizenship today,” said Mousso.

“I like to be American citizen. I like to join like election. And I need to live here. I got my kids are American so I have to be American too,” Mwungura said.

Around 600 people take the oath to become American citizens in the Northern District of Iowa each year. The newest American citizens are from different nations, but those we spoke with were coming to the U.S. from countries in Africa.

