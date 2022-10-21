Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

Naturalization ceremony in Cedar Rapids leads to some of states newest voters ahead of election

A naturalization ceremony in Cedar Rapids lead to some of the states newest voters ahead of the...
A naturalization ceremony in Cedar Rapids lead to some of the states newest voters ahead of the election.(KCRG)
By Kristin Rogers
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -About 30 people became American citizens Friday during naturalization ceremonies at the federal courthouse in Cedar Rapids. The new citizens will also become some of the state’s newest voters just in time for the midterm election.

We asked Blaise Mwungura if he panned to register to vote in the upcoming election.

“Of course 100%,” he said.

It will be the new citizens first opportunity to go to the polls.

”Yeah, and I’m so happy, and yeah also I can work for the government, and yeah work for the country,” said Mary Mousso.

Another woman told us she’s lived in the United States 18 years, this year she will finally get her say on a ballot. No one at the ceremony gave insight on what they’re looking for when it comes to the issues at stake, but they did share their motivations for becoming American citizens.

“This means a lot for me because it is a standard and I have to keep that. Like doing, a good person because without that you can’t have that. And I’m proud to be United States citizenship today,” said Mousso.

“I like to be American citizen. I like to join like election. And I need to live here. I got my kids are American so I have to be American too,” Mwungura said.

Around 600 people take the oath to become American citizens in the Northern District of Iowa each year. The newest American citizens are from different nations, but those we spoke with were coming to the U.S. from countries in Africa.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A former bank vice president and lending officer who submitted false documents to the bank for...
Former bank vice president from Iowa sentenced to federal prison
Policy change by the Cherokee Community School Board will allow trained staff members to be armed
Second school district in Iowa allows staff to carry guns at school
Cedar Rapids teen attempted murder
Cedar Rapids police arrest 16-year-old in connection to C Street shooting
Jermaine Knox was shot to death in front of his players in College Hill Tuesday night.
Youth football coach shot dead in front of players
The Cedar Rapids Country Club owns the houses on Fairway Terrace southeast. They’re working...
Four houses near Cedar Rapids Country Club need to relocate to avoid being demolished

Latest News

There were no major injuries reported at the time of the incident.
Police respond to physical altercation outside Dubuque school
The Iowa Department of Education released new results in the Iowa School Performance Profiles...
Iowa Department of Education releases school performance results for 2021-2022 year
He must also serve a three-year term of supervised release after the prison term.
Cedar Rapids man sentenced to prison for possessing Molotov cocktails
Iowa unemployment falls for first time in 6 months