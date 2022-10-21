Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

Iowa Department of Education releases school performance results for 2021-2022 year

The Iowa Department of Education released new results in the Iowa School Performance Profiles...
The Iowa Department of Education released new results in the Iowa School Performance Profiles online school accountability reporting system.(KAUZ)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On Friday, the Iowa Department of Education released new results in the Iowa School Performance Profiles online school accountability reporting system.

According to the data, the Cedar Rapids Community School District showed positive results:

  • 88% (28/32) of CRCSD schools maintained or improved their accountability by at least one level.
  • 25% (8/32) of CRCSD schools moved from low accountability (Priority or Needs Improvement) to high accountability (Acceptable or Commendable).
  • One District building improved its accountability by two levels, going from Needs Improvement in 2021 to Commendable in 2022.
  • 9 schools dropped at least one demographic subgroup from their targeted status. 8 of the 9 schools now have no targeted subgroups.
  • 75% (24/32) of our schools improved their overall ESSA scores from 21-22.
  • 50% (16/32) of our schools require no subgroup support, up from 31% (10/32) in 2021.

“This is an important tool for parents, educators, and other stakeholders to understand how their schools are performing,” said Iowa Department of Education Director Ann Lebo.

You can find the performance data of all school districts across the state at the link here.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A former bank vice president and lending officer who submitted false documents to the bank for...
Former bank vice president from Iowa sentenced to federal prison
Policy change by the Cherokee Community School Board will allow trained staff members to be armed
Second school district in Iowa allows staff to carry guns at school
Cedar Rapids teen attempted murder
Cedar Rapids police arrest 16-year-old in connection to C Street shooting
Jermaine Knox was shot to death in front of his players in College Hill Tuesday night.
Youth football coach shot dead in front of players
The Cedar Rapids Country Club owns the houses on Fairway Terrace southeast. They’re working...
Four houses near Cedar Rapids Country Club need to relocate to avoid being demolished

Latest News

There were no major injuries reported at the time of the incident.
Police respond to physical altercation outside Dubuque school
He must also serve a three-year term of supervised release after the prison term.
Cedar Rapids man sentenced to prison for possessing Molotov cocktails
Iowa unemployment falls for first time in 6 months
One-time advisor to former President Donald Trump, Steve Bannon, was sentenced to four months...
Former Trump advisor Bannon sentenced to 4 months in prison