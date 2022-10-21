Iowa Department of Education releases school performance results for 2021-2022 year

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On Friday, the Iowa Department of Education released new results in the Iowa School Performance Profiles online school accountability reporting system.

According to the data, the Cedar Rapids Community School District showed positive results:

88% (28/32) of CRCSD schools maintained or improved their accountability by at least one level.

25% (8/32) of CRCSD schools moved from low accountability (Priority or Needs Improvement) to high accountability (Acceptable or Commendable).

One District building improved its accountability by two levels, going from Needs Improvement in 2021 to Commendable in 2022.

9 schools dropped at least one demographic subgroup from their targeted status. 8 of the 9 schools now have no targeted subgroups.

75% (24/32) of our schools improved their overall ESSA scores from 21-22.

50% (16/32) of our schools require no subgroup support, up from 31% (10/32) in 2021.

“This is an important tool for parents, educators, and other stakeholders to understand how their schools are performing,” said Iowa Department of Education Director Ann Lebo.

You can find the performance data of all school districts across the state at the link here.

