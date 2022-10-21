i9 Fact Checker: Ad attacks Rep. Miller-Meeks position on abortion

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Since the United States Supreme Court oveturned Roe v. Wade this summer, Democrats have continually attacked Republicans for their position on abortion. State Representative Christina Bohannan (D-Iowa City) is using the issue to attack her opponent Republican Congresswoman Mariannette Miller-Meeks(R-02)

Our latest ad is out. My opponent is trying to walk back her extreme stance on abortion, but the fact remains: @RepMMM co-sponsored a bill that would outlaw all abortions with no exceptions for rape, incest, or the woman's life. #AbortionRights #AbortionIsHealthcare pic.twitter.com/iByaPO1FiS — Christina Bohannan (@BohannanIowa) October 13, 2022

Claim #1: “[Mariannette Miller-Meeks] wants to ban outlaw all abortions nationwide. No exceptions for rape, incest or to save a woman’s life.

Analysis: This claim is referring to the Life at Conception Act, which Rep. Miller-Meeks cosponsored in May 2021. The bill, according to the congressional research service, would give the right to life at fertilization and effectively make abortion illegal. It also said a woman should not be prosecuted for the death of her unborn child.

The bill contains no exceptions.

Rep. Miller-Meeks said at a debate on Iowa Public Television she believes abortion should be illegal with exceptions for rape, incest and the health of the mother. The Republican congresswoman became an original co-sponsor in September 2022 for the Protecting Pain-Capable Unborn Children Act, which Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) introduced last month.

According to the congressional research service, the bill would stop doctors from performing abortions after 15 weeks nationwide. The bill has exceptions for rape, incest or risks to the life or physical health of the Mother.

Conclusion: Rep. Miller-Meeks record shows she wanted to ban abortion with no exceptions. She has changed her position, but this claim still gets an A .

Claim #2: If Miller-Meeks had her way, doctors and nurses could be prosecuted.”

Analysis: The Protecting Pain-Capable Unborn Children Act, according to the congressional research, created criminal charges for those attempting or performing an abortion. This means doctors and nurses could face criminal charges for performing the procedure if the law is passed. The bill said possible consequences include a prison sentence up to five years, a fine or both.

The Life at Conception Act specifically says mothers cannot be prosecuted for the death of an unborn child. But, it makes no mention of doctors or nurses or other medical professionals helping to provide an abortion.

Conclusion: Rep. Miller-Meeks is an original co-sponsor of this bill and why it gets an A .

