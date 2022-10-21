Halloween Parade returns to Cedar Rapids this weekend

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Dark Harvest Halloween Parade is returning to Cedar Rapids this weekend after a two-year hiatus.

Czech Village and NewBo will host the parade on Saturday. They have held socially-distanced events at Hawkeye Downs for the past two years due to the pandemic.

The parade will raise money for Waypoint this year - a nonprofit that provides resources for people experiencing homelessness, poverty, violence or needs affordable childcare.

If you can’t make it out to the parade, you can watch it on KCRG-9.2 Saturday at 6:30 p.m.

Before the parade, there will be a Creepy Kids Zone at Newbo City Market from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

There will also be a family costume contest from 5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

For a list of trick-or-treat times across eastern Iowa, click here.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.