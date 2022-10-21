Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

Halloween Parade returns to Cedar Rapids this weekend

The Fourth annual Dark Harvest Halloween Parade is coming to Cedar Rapids this weekend.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 6:55 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Dark Harvest Halloween Parade is returning to Cedar Rapids this weekend after a two-year hiatus.

Czech Village and NewBo will host the parade on Saturday. They have held socially-distanced events at Hawkeye Downs for the past two years due to the pandemic.

The parade will raise money for Waypoint this year - a nonprofit that provides resources for people experiencing homelessness, poverty, violence or needs affordable childcare.

If you can’t make it out to the parade, you can watch it on KCRG-9.2 Saturday at 6:30 p.m.

Before the parade, there will be a Creepy Kids Zone at Newbo City Market from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

There will also be a family costume contest from 5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

For a list of trick-or-treat times across eastern Iowa, click here.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A former bank vice president and lending officer who submitted false documents to the bank for...
Former bank vice president from Iowa sentenced to federal prison
Policy change by the Cherokee Community School Board will allow trained staff members to be armed
Second school district in Iowa allows staff to carry guns at school
Cedar Rapids teen attempted murder
Cedar Rapids police arrest 16-year-old in connection to C Street shooting
Jermaine Knox was shot to death in front of his players in College Hill Tuesday night.
Youth football coach shot dead in front of players
West Branch mobile home park.
New expansion to West Branch mobile home park draws concern from nearby tenants of same company

Latest News

Halloween is just around the corner, but for parents of kids with allergies, the holiday can be...
Teal Pumpkin Project gives kids with food allergies options for Halloween
Bird flu returns to Iowa
Hy-Vee offers limited supply of new pediatric COVID-19 boosters
Hy-Vee has announced a limited supply of the new pediatric Covid-19 boosters will be available.
Hy-Vee offers limited supply of new pediatric COVID-19 boosters