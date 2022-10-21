Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

Federal marijuana changes could make state laws mostly irrelevant, American Bar Association says

marijuana joint
marijuana joint(DC Bureau)
By Brendan Cullerton
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 9:43 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Legal marijuana could be coming to five additional states after the midterm elections.

NORML, which advocates for legalization and follows the issue around the country, said measures that make it onto the ballot usually pass.

“State level ballot initiatives have largely been very successful when it comes to ending prohibition at the state level,” NORML Political Director Morgan Fox.

Federal changes could be coming as well. The Biden administration is considering removing marijuana from schedule one drug status, which is reserved for the most dangerous drugs.

Attorney Lisa Pittman says that would overhaul how marijuana works in the country because companies could operate across state lines.

“Why wouldn’t you just grow in the Carolinas or wherever it’s cheaper for you, and extract somewhere else and retail somewhere else,” American Bar Association member Lisa Pittman said.

Pittman, who formerly chaired the American Bar Association’s Cannabis Law and Policy Committee, said that could make marijuana operate much like the beer industry, where a few large companies taking charge.

“We’re going to have the pharmaceutical companies step in, and then the medical marijuana movement as we know it today with all these state siloed markets is just going to go away,” Pittman said.

Pittman said it is a tall order for the administration to change policy so quickly.

“I would be shocked if in a mere year, or a year and a half during the remainder of this administration, they are going to come up with a new scheduling.”

Biden will pardon those with federal marijuana possession charges, but the ABA said that only applies to about 6500 people nationwide.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A former bank vice president and lending officer who submitted false documents to the bank for...
Former bank vice president from Iowa sentenced to federal prison
Policy change by the Cherokee Community School Board will allow trained staff members to be armed
Second school district in Iowa allows staff to carry guns at school
Cedar Rapids teen attempted murder
Cedar Rapids police arrest 16-year-old in connection to C Street shooting
Jermaine Knox was shot to death in front of his players in College Hill Tuesday night.
Youth football coach shot dead in front of players
West Branch mobile home park.
New expansion to West Branch mobile home park draws concern from nearby tenants of same company

Latest News

New research finds sleep may be just as important to heart health as diet and exercise. (CNN)
Sleep is just as important as diet, exercise, experts say
President Joe Biden speaks at the White House complex in Washington, Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022.
LIVE: Biden remarks on federal deficit reduction for year
FILE - The killing in 1955 became a catalyst for the civil rights movement. Till’s mother,...
Emmett Till honored with statue in Mississippi community
Police are investigating after a car was discovered buried in the backyard of a California...
Car found buried in backyard of home
Former White House strategist Steve Bannon arrives at court, Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, in New...
Trump ally Steve Bannon sentenced to 4 months in prison