Emergency crews respond to garage fire in Marion

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 6:26 pm, Marion Fire was notified of a garage fire in the 300 block of Larick Drive.

Upon arrival, crews found a 2-stall detached garage with heavy smoke showing. The fire was quickly extinguished.

The occupants of the residence were home at the time of the fire, but no one was injured during the incident.

The building suffered moderate fire damage and heavy smoke damage. Crews cleared out the scene at approximately 7:34 pm.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

