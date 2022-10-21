Cedar Rapids man sentenced to prison for possessing Molotov cocktails

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A 39-year-old was sentenced to 26 months in prison for possessing gasoline-filled destructive devices commonly called Molotov cocktails.

Melchizedek Robin Hayes admitted in a plea agreement that in May 2021 he had three Molotov cocktails in his home when police responded to a call for emergency services and found them.

Hayes also had previous convictions of burglary and multiple domestic abuse crimes.

He must also serve a three-year term of supervised release after the prison term.

