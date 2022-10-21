Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

Candidates Franken and Scholten cast their vote early in Sioux City

Both Candidates Michael Franken and J.D. Scholten took time to cast their early vote
Both Candidates Michael Franken and J.D. Scholten took time to cast their early vote(KTIV)
By Acacia Phillips
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 9:01 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - On Thursday, two political candidates took time off of their campaign trail to cast their ballots early for the midterm elections.

U.S. Senate candidate Michael Franken, and Iowa House Candidate J.D. Scholten, voted early in Sioux City.

Both men live in Sioux City and took advantage of early voting at the Long Lines Family Rec Center set up by the Woodbury County Auditor.

Franken stressed how important it is for citizens to go and vote in this year’s midterm elections.

“I urge everyone to think about what’s best in their own interest and also what’s best for the children, the next generation,” said Mike Franken, U.S. Senate Candidate. “Vote as if your life depended on it and the rights of those around you and the environment, and your job prospects, education, and all those things come into play, health care. So, this is what’s important and if you don’t vote, you lose your voice.”

Early voting in Iowa started yesterday. If you want to take advantage of absentee voting in Iowa, you must request an absentee ballot-- from your county auditor-- by Monday at 5:00 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A former bank vice president and lending officer who submitted false documents to the bank for...
Former bank vice president from Iowa sentenced to federal prison
Policy change by the Cherokee Community School Board will allow trained staff members to be armed
Second school district in Iowa allows staff to carry guns at school
Cedar Rapids teen attempted murder
Cedar Rapids police arrest 16-year-old in connection to C Street shooting
Jermaine Knox was shot to death in front of his players in College Hill Tuesday night.
Youth football coach shot dead in front of players
FILE - Chris Petersen looks at a Berkshire hog in a pen on his farm on April 17, 2020, near...
USDA announces $1 billion debt relief for 36,000 farmers

Latest News

Iowa unemployment falls for first time in 6 months
One-time advisor to former President Donald Trump, Steve Bannon, was sentenced to four months...
Former Trump advisor Bannon sentenced to 4 months in prison
Iowa's total employment fell for the first time in six months during September.
Iowa unemployment falls for first time in 6 months
Linn County Master Gardener Karie Pohl joins us to talk about fall and winter cleanup.
Master gardener talks fall cleanup, winter maintenance
This week marks one year since an Iowa State Patrol Trooper died in the line of duty.
This week marks one year since Iowa State Patrol Trooper Benda died in a crash