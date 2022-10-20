We’re Warming into the Weekend

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Warming temperatures take us through the next several days with dry air helping us warm quickly Friday afternoon. Most soar into the 70s! Saturday looks similar but a few degrees warmer and some could even sneak up to around 80 in the south. This warmth will be helped along by breezy southerly winds. These will gust 15-25 Friday and Saturday. Winds pick up Sunday where it looks to be quite gusty, 20-30 MPH or higher, into Monday as a cold front pushes in. This will also bring chances for rain and thunderstorms along with cooling temperatures.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.