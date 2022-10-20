Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

We’re Warming into the Weekend

KCRG-TV9 First Alert Storm Team Meteorologist Jan Ryherd has your latest First Alert Forecast, featuring a warming trend into the weekend.
By Jan Ryherd
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Warming temperatures take us through the next several days with dry air helping us warm quickly Friday afternoon. Most soar into the 70s! Saturday looks similar but a few degrees warmer and some could even sneak up to around 80 in the south. This warmth will be helped along by breezy southerly winds. These will gust 15-25 Friday and Saturday. Winds pick up Sunday where it looks to be quite gusty, 20-30 MPH or higher, into Monday as a cold front pushes in. This will also bring chances for rain and thunderstorms along with cooling temperatures.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Policy change by the Cherokee Community School Board will allow trained staff members to be armed
Second school district in Iowa allows staff to carry guns at school
All the schools in the Columbus Community School District are closed on Monday.
Break-in at Iowa high school leaves classrooms vandalized; student arrested
Williamsburg athlete Nate Crow
Williamsburg athlete leaves hospital more than 3 months after spinal cord injury
It is harvest season across Iowa, but one Iowa farmer has been kept inside due to a recent...
Community helps Iowa farmer diagnosed with cancer during harvest season
Officers in Blissfield, Michigan pulled over a woman after her daughter called from the back...
Teen calls 911 from back seat to report mom driving drunk

Latest News

Warming temperatures take us through the next several days with dry air helping us warm quickly...
First Alert Forecast
KCRG-TV9 First Alert Storm Team Meteorologist Jan Ryherd has your latest First Alert Forecast,...
First Alert Forecast: Thursday Afternoon, October 20
kcrg wx
Warmup begins today with 60s likely, 70s return tomorrow
kcrg wx
First Alert Forecast: Thursday Morning, October 20th, 2022