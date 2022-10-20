Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

Warmup begins today with 60s likely, 70s return tomorrow

60s return to the area today with 70s not far off!
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 4:21 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Plan on a nice one today with plenty of sunshine and highs returning to the low-mid 60s. This is the start of a warming trend that’ll stay around through the weekend. Plan on highs to surge well into the 70s tomorrow, Saturday and Sunday. There may be a few spots that hit 80 this weekend as well. Expect the windiest days to occur on Sunday into Monday as a low pressure system gets closer to us. Gusts those days will likely top 40 mph. Our next chance of rainfall arrives Sunday night into Monday as a cold front moves through. Expect cooler conditions to arrive on Monday.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Policy change by the Cherokee Community School Board will allow trained staff members to be armed
Second school district in Iowa allows staff to carry guns at school
All the schools in the Columbus Community School District are closed on Monday.
Break-in at Iowa high school leaves classrooms vandalized; student arrested
Williamsburg athlete Nate Crow
Williamsburg athlete leaves hospital more than 3 months after spinal cord injury
It is harvest season across Iowa, but one Iowa farmer has been kept inside due to a recent...
Community helps Iowa farmer diagnosed with cancer during harvest season
Officers in Blissfield, Michigan pulled over a woman after her daughter called from the back...
Teen calls 911 from back seat to report mom driving drunk

Latest News

kcrg wx
First Alert Forecast: Thursday Morning, October 20th, 2022
KCRG-TV9 First Alert Storm Team Meteorologist Jan Ryherd has your latest First Alert Forecast,...
First Alert Forecast: Wednesday Afternoon, October 19
kcrg wx
One more chilly day, big rebound just a few days away
kcrg wx
First Alert Forecast: Wednesday Morning, October 19th, 2022