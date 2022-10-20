Warmup begins today with 60s likely, 70s return tomorrow

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Plan on a nice one today with plenty of sunshine and highs returning to the low-mid 60s. This is the start of a warming trend that’ll stay around through the weekend. Plan on highs to surge well into the 70s tomorrow, Saturday and Sunday. There may be a few spots that hit 80 this weekend as well. Expect the windiest days to occur on Sunday into Monday as a low pressure system gets closer to us. Gusts those days will likely top 40 mph. Our next chance of rainfall arrives Sunday night into Monday as a cold front moves through. Expect cooler conditions to arrive on Monday.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.