Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

VIDEO: Students show off their rides on ‘Drive your Tractor to School Day’

A school district in Wisconsin celebrates 'Drive your tractor to School Day' with its students. (Source: Wittenberg-Birnamwood School District)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WITTENBERG, Wis. (Gray News) - Have you ever driven a tractor? How about taking one to school legally?

Dozens of high school students in Wisconsin got a chance to drive their tractors to school on Thursday.

The Wittenberg-Birnamwood School District shared a video of the impressive lineup of tractors as students made their way to campus.

School district officials said the line of tractors the community saw heading to school was students participating in its ‘Drive your Tractor to School Day’ event.

The district said more than 20 tractors were already in a school parking lot at the start of the event Thursday morning.

Officials thanked the Shawano County Sheriff’s Department for supporting the students while they traveled to school.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Policy change by the Cherokee Community School Board will allow trained staff members to be armed
Second school district in Iowa allows staff to carry guns at school
All the schools in the Columbus Community School District are closed on Monday.
Break-in at Iowa high school leaves classrooms vandalized; student arrested
Williamsburg athlete Nate Crow
Williamsburg athlete leaves hospital more than 3 months after spinal cord injury
It is harvest season across Iowa, but one Iowa farmer has been kept inside due to a recent...
Community helps Iowa farmer diagnosed with cancer during harvest season
Officers in Blissfield, Michigan pulled over a woman after her daughter called from the back...
Teen calls 911 from back seat to report mom driving drunk

Latest News

DeJear
DeJear discusses her platform in run for Governor
Americorps
Americorps heading to Florida to help with disaster recovery efforts
The Cedar Rapids Country Club owns the houses on Fairway Terrace southeast. They’re working...
Four houses near Cedar Rapids Country Club need to relocate to avoid being demolished
Cedar Rapids teen attempted murder
Cedar Rapids police arrest teen on attempted murder charges
Ashlynn Cox went missing on Tuesday in the area of the 180th block of SE Beech Street in Lake...
Amber Alert issued for 16-year-old Florida girl