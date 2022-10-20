Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

VIDEO: Deshaun Watson caught speeding at nearly 100 mph, months after Browns trade

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson received a speeding ticket from the Ohio State Highway Patrol in June. (Source: WOIO)
By Julia Bingel and Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - Deshaun Watson received a speeding ticket from the Ohio State Highway Patrol months after being traded to the Cleveland Browns.

According to troopers, Watson was pulled over at about 4 p.m. on June 11 in Townsend Township. He was driving a 2020 Mercedes-Benz SUV eastbound on the Ohio Turnpike at 97 mph in a 70 mph zone.

WOIO reports the 26-year-old has since paid the fine.

Watson was traded to the Browns in March and appeared in preseason games for the team. He is currently serving an 11-game suspension after more than two dozen women accused him of sexual misconduct during his time with the Houston Texans.

According to the NFL, Watson’s first eligible regular-season game is Dec. 4.

Copyright 2022 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Policy change by the Cherokee Community School Board will allow trained staff members to be armed
Second school district in Iowa allows staff to carry guns at school
All the schools in the Columbus Community School District are closed on Monday.
Break-in at Iowa high school leaves classrooms vandalized; student arrested
Williamsburg athlete Nate Crow
Williamsburg athlete leaves hospital more than 3 months after spinal cord injury
It is harvest season across Iowa, but one Iowa farmer has been kept inside due to a recent...
Community helps Iowa farmer diagnosed with cancer during harvest season
Officers in Blissfield, Michigan pulled over a woman after her daughter called from the back...
Teen calls 911 from back seat to report mom driving drunk

Latest News

Americorps
Americorps heading to Florida to help with disaster recovery efforts
Cedar Rapids teen attempted murder
Cedar Rapids police arrest teen on attempted murder charges
FILE - Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., speaks during a news conference about refusing Russian...
Appeals court: Graham must testify in Georgia election probe
Pentagon spokesman U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Patrick Ryder speaks during a media briefing at...
Pentagon to provide funds, help for troops seeking abortions
FILE - A trickle of water comes out of the faucet of Mary Gaines a resident of the Golden Keys...
EPA civil rights case targets Mississippi over Jackson water