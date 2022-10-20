Show You Care
Search intensifies for missing college student

It’s been five days since 20-year-old Misrach Ewunetie went missing. (Source: NEWS 12 NEW JERSEY LLC/PRINCETON DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY/CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 7:25 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
PRINCETON, New Jersey (Gray News) - Princeton University is intensifying the search for a missing undergraduate student.

Misrach Ewunetie, 20, was last seen on its New Jersey campus at 3 a.m. Friday right outside of Scully Hall, the dormitory where she lives.

On Wednesday, the university expanded the ground search and added a helicopter, drones and watercraft to comb the area.

The university is urging anyone with information about her disappearance to contact its Department of Public Safety.

On Carnegie Lake, police search boats were seen searching.

Two boats took off from the parking lot for the boathouse, which turned into a police and fire staging area.

Students have been receiving regular updates about the search from the university.

Noah Rawlings said he has been waiting to hear of more information on his fellow student, including who saw her last and where was she headed.

He said he finds the situation disturbing.

“It is hard to believe that it could happen here,” Rawlings said. “It seems like an extremely safe campus. In the beginning of fall break, there’s still lots of activity lots of students on campus.”

All that’s been released to so far is that the search is ongoing along with her description.

Police describe her as 5-foot-4, 130 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

