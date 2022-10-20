Show You Care
Scott County correctional officer charged with burglary, domestic abuse assault

Kevin Michael Delveau, 32, of Davenport, faces charges of first-degree burglary, a Class B felony punishable by 25 years in prison, and domestic abuse assault, a simple misdemeanor.(KWQC/Scott County Sheriff's Office)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Scott County correctional officer is on administrative leave after police say he forced his way into the home of a woman who has an order of protection against him.

Kevin Michael Delveau, 32, of Davenport, faces charges of first-degree burglary, a Class B felony punishable by 25 years in prison, and domestic abuse assault, a simple misdemeanor.

A judge set bond Tuesday at $50,000 cash-only. Online jail records show he currently is being held in another county.

He has a preliminary hearing Oct. 28.

According to an arrest affidavit:

Around 12:44 a.m. Tuesday, Davenport police responded to a home for a report of a domestic assault.

The home is currently listed in an active order of protection taken out against Delveau.

Officers learned he was intoxicated, demanded entry into the home, and forced his way in through the back door by breaking the glass and unlocking the door.

He then went into the kitchen and confronted the woman and pushed her up against a counter as he yelled obscenities in her face and threatened her. He also had a small, silver pocketknife.

Two children were in the home during the incident, according to the affidavit.

Court records show a temporary protective order was entered Sept. 28.

A violation of the no-contact order was filed on the day of the alleged incident, court records show.

A second violation was filed a day later. According to the document, Delveau called the woman on three occasions while he was being held in the Scott County Jail.

Scott County Sheriff’s Maj. Bryce Schmidt said Thursday that Delveau was placed on administrative leave pending an internal investigation.

