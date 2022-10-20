Schools host suicide awareness night to highlight importance of mental health communication

SPRINGVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - The football season didn’t go as well as Springville had hoped for this season. But what they did earlier this year was more important than any wins or losses.

Springville lost one of the shining stars of their community. Rich and Julie Lorimer’s son - Andrew died of suicide in 2021. The Orioles honored Andrew by presenting his parents with his 61 Jersey before the Central City game.

In conjunction with the ceremony, Springville also hosted a suicide awareness tonight. They brought in professionals and set up an information desk to help students cope with any problems they might have.

Other schools have hosted similar suicide awareness nights. Last summer at a Prairie softball and baseball game they had a strikeout the stigma night.

Mike Farr who started Project Safe knows firsthand how important open communication is, when it comes to depression and mental health.

“September 22nd, 2017 I lost my son to depression and he died by suicide. Be aware of the signs and don’t be afraid to ask the hard questions, and talk about it, make sure you can find the right help.”

For anyone having feelings or thoughts of suicide, there is always help. People can call the updated National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988.

