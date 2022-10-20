Show You Care
Pro Football Hall of Famer Charley Trippi dies at 100

FILE - Pro Football Hall of Fame member Charley Trippi poses with memorabilia at his home in...
FILE - Pro Football Hall of Fame member Charley Trippi poses with memorabilia at his home in Athens, Ga., on Jan, 27, 2009. Trippi, a runner-up for the Heisman Trophy at Georgia who went on to lead the Cardinals to their most recent NFL championship in 1947, died Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022. He was 100.(John Bazemore | AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)
By The Associated Press and PAUL NEWBERRY
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 9:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA (AP) — Pro and College Football Hall of Famer Charley Trippi has died at the age of 100.

The University of Georgia, where he starred in the 1940s, says Trippi died peacefully at his Athens home.

Trippi was one of the game’s most versatile players, lining up at multiple positions on offense, defense and special teams.

He is the only member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame to have 1,000 yards rushing, receiving and passing in his career.

Trippi finished as runner-up for the Heisman Trophy in 1946 while playing for the Bulldogs.

