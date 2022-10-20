Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

Mount Vernon graduate Summer Brand in remission after three months fighting Hodgkin’s lymphoma

By Jack Lido
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 10:43 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT VERNON, Iowa (KCRG) - During her six rounds of chemotherapy, Summer Brand was an assistant coach for the Mount Vernon softball team, and was in Fort Dodge when the Mustangs took home the state title.

“She went through chemo the day before and that knocks you out pretty hard,” said Robin Brand, Summer’s mother and Mount Vernon softball’s head coach. “She walked up and i knew things were gonna be okay no matter what.”

Summer’s younger sister Kameron was also on the team, which won Mount Vernon’s first softball state title.

“As soon as they won that last pitch I ran out there and hugged my sister,” Summer said.

The biggest win though came later in September. Her doctor told her, after 12 weeks of chemotherapy, Summer was in remission.

“I couldn’t believe it at first,” Summer said. “Both my parents were there and they started crying and my doctor starting crying.”

“All the people just saying prayers and being with her, I think really helped getting through that,” Robin said.

Summer says she will go back to her doctor every six months for the next five years for checkups.

She’s planning to go back to college in January. This fall, she’s courtside scoring Mount Vernon volleyball games, getting to watch her sister and mother (Robin is an assistant coach) try to hang another banner in the Mount Vernon gym.

Kameron Brand remembers watching Summer win a state title for the volleyball team in 2019.

“She’s been my role model,” Kameron said. “That’s given me something to look forward to and something I strive to be every day.”

“She means a lot to the girls on the floor,” Robin said. “She’s someone where (when you) see what she’s done, you can do anything.”

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

All the schools in the Columbus Community School District are closed on Monday.
Break-in at Iowa high school leaves classrooms vandalized; student arrested
Actor Mark Wahlberg says he has moved his family from California to Nevada in part to help give...
Mark Wahlberg moves from California to give kids ‘a better life’
One dead in single-vehicle crash in rural Linn County Monday night
It is harvest season across Iowa, but one Iowa farmer has been kept inside due to a recent...
Community helps Iowa farmer diagnosed with cancer during harvest season
Policy change by the Cherokee Community School Board will allow trained staff members to be armed
Second school district in Iowa allows staff to carry guns at school

Latest News

Lisbon and Mount Vernon advance in regional volleyball, one step closer to state
Lisbon and Mount Vernon advance in regional volleyball, one step closer to state
Williamsburg athlete Nate Crow
Williamsburg athlete leaves hospital more than 3 months after spinal cord injury
“It’s completely us against the world” Iowa adopting the underdog mentality against No. 2 Ohio...
“It’s completely us against the world” Iowa adopting the underdog mentality against No. 2 Ohio State
The schedule is due out in December.
Big 12 to go without divisions as 14-team league in 2023-24