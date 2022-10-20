Mapleton, IA man hits the $1M jackpot

CLIVE, Iowa (KTIV) - Luck found Daryl Ingram of Mapleton, Iowa this week when he was the ticket holder of a $1 million Powerball® prize.

According to a news release from the Iowa Lottery, in 2022, Ingram survived a heart attack and another major health scare but is now the lottery’s newest million-dollar winner.

“Unlucky or lucky, one of the two, I don’t know,” Ingram said as he claimed his $1 million prize Thursday, Oct. 20, at Iowa Lottery headquarters in Clive, Iowa.

Ingram, 62, retired from trucking but still works in farming. Ingram said his luck began when he won $11 in last Saturday’s Powerball drawing. He used some of his winnings to buy plays for the game’s drawing on Monday. One of those easy-pick plays won $1 million.

At first, Ingram said he misread one of the numbers and thought he only won $100. But when he went to the local convenience store where he bought his ticket to have it checked, the store clerk told him he’d actually won $1 million.

“I was pumped up a little bit,” Ingram said. “But she was more excited than me, I think. She said, ‘It’s you! It’s you! It’s you!’”

Ingram’s first call was to his girlfriend, Joan Ford. She was with him as he claimed his prize but admits she didn’t believe him at first.

“I thought he was just messing with me,” she said with a laugh. “Because he does that kind of stuff.”

It turns out, he was not messing with her. Ingram said he plans to use his winnings to pay off his home, invest for the future, and likely take another trip with Joan. They enjoy traveling and said they take several trips each year.

Ingram bought his winning Powerball ticket at KCK’s Food and Fuel, a convenience store in Danbury, Iowa. His ticket came within one number of having at least a share of Monday’s $485 million jackpot.

KCK’s Food and Fuel will receive a $1,000 bonus from the Iowa Lottery for selling the $1 million-winning ticket.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.