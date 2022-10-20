Man found dead in Ottumwa home after firefighters respond to house fire

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Firefighters responding to a small house fire in Ottumwa found a man dead inside the home on Tuesday afternoon.

In a press release, officials said a police officer had gone to the home in the 600 block of South Adella to perform a welfare check on an elderly man living there at about 5 p.m.

The officer called the fire department after smelling smoke and noticing the windows were black.

The firefighters arrived, entered the home and found the man, later identified as 79-year-old Jerry Lee Blomgren, dead inside.

Fire officials said the fire, which was in the living room, had self-extinguished due to lack of available oxygen.

Investigators determined the fire was caused by a propane heater in the living room, which ignited nearby combustibles.

Firefighters said the two smoke alarms nearby did not go off because one had a dead battery and the other had no battery at all.

Copyright 2022 KYOU. All rights reserved.