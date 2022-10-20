Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

Man found dead in Ottumwa home after firefighters respond to house fire

(MGN)
By KYOU
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 8:18 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Firefighters responding to a small house fire in Ottumwa found a man dead inside the home on Tuesday afternoon.

In a press release, officials said a police officer had gone to the home in the 600 block of South Adella to perform a welfare check on an elderly man living there at about 5 p.m.

The officer called the fire department after smelling smoke and noticing the windows were black.

The firefighters arrived, entered the home and found the man, later identified as 79-year-old Jerry Lee Blomgren, dead inside.

Fire officials said the fire, which was in the living room, had self-extinguished due to lack of available oxygen.

Investigators determined the fire was caused by a propane heater in the living room, which ignited nearby combustibles.

Firefighters said the two smoke alarms nearby did not go off because one had a dead battery and the other had no battery at all.

Copyright 2022 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Policy change by the Cherokee Community School Board will allow trained staff members to be armed
Second school district in Iowa allows staff to carry guns at school
All the schools in the Columbus Community School District are closed on Monday.
Break-in at Iowa high school leaves classrooms vandalized; student arrested
Williamsburg athlete Nate Crow
Williamsburg athlete leaves hospital more than 3 months after spinal cord injury
It is harvest season across Iowa, but one Iowa farmer has been kept inside due to a recent...
Community helps Iowa farmer diagnosed with cancer during harvest season
Officers in Blissfield, Michigan pulled over a woman after her daughter called from the back...
Teen calls 911 from back seat to report mom driving drunk

Latest News

A day care center in Columbus Junction is asking for support from the community to help keep it...
Columbus Junction daycare asks for community support to avoid closure
Tips for how to care for a cat recovering from spay and neutering surgery
Tips for how to care for a cat recovering from spay and neutering surgery
A day care center in Columbus Junction is asking for support from the community to help keep it...
Columbus Junction daycare asks for community support to avoid closure
There will be a Trunk or Treat event in Dubuque Thursday night.
Trunk or Treat event kicks off Halloween fun in Dubuque Thursday