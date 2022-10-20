Lisbon and Mount Vernon advance in regional volleyball, one step closer to state
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 10:49 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - 37-2 Lisbon kept things rolling with a powerful 3-0 victory over Colfax-Mingo.
The Lions will play Hudson in the class 2A region 6 semifinals.
Mount Vernon is regional finals-bound after their sweep of Benton. The Mustangs will play Vinton-Shellsburg for the right to go to Xtream Arena.
Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.