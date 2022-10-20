Linn Co. Board of Supervisors awards second round of ARPA funding
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Linn County Board of Supervisors awarded more than $12 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding to 27 organizations on Wednesday for projects ranging from affordable housing to public health and water and sewer infrastructure projects.
The funding is designed to help communities recover from the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic by giving eligible state and local governments funds with which to respond.
The board said it had 125 applicants competing for the limited funding. The application process for round two of the funding opened in June.
“We invested in initiatives ranging from tuition assistance to help county residents attend community college, to rural community infrastructure, to sustainability and resiliency efforts,” Linn County Supervisor Stacey Walker said in a press release. “All in all, our community will be made stronger because this Board found consensus around our most pressing needs.”
The Board of Supervisors awarded Round 2 ARPA funding to the following organizations:
Category A
- Academy for Scholastic and Personal Success We’re Not Playing: $650,000
- African American Museum Voices Inspiring Progress: $333,000
- Cedar Rapids Public Library Westside Library and Opportunity Center: $4,000,000
- City of Alburnett Repurpose Former Fire Station into City Hall: $141,450
- Horizons: A Family Service Alliance New Iowan Collaborative-Transportation: $64,000
- Indian Creek Nature Center Education Expansion: $250,000
- LBA Foundation Refugee & Immigrant Center Youth Navigator: $111,435
- Linn County Advocate Fostering Thriving Communities: $389,120
- Linn County Board of Supervisors Linn County Grant Program for Kirkwood Community College Scholarships: $1,000,000
- Linn County Community Action Fund Youth Leadership: $66,700
- Linn County Sheriff’s Office COVID-19 Mitigation Cell Blocks: $1,700,000
- Linn County Sustainability Director of Resiliency Operations: $363,389
- Linn County Public Health Mobile Clinic: $625,000
- Linn County Treasurer Protective Glass: $227,500
- Lisbon/Mt. Vernon Ambulance Service Building Addition and Renovation: $112,500
- Refugee and Immigrant Center Together We Can Initiative: $10,000
- Mercy Medical Center Hospital Enhanced Infection Control: $750,000
- Mirrorbox Theatre A Home for New Plays: $50,000
- Salvation Army Disaster Services Hub & Food Distribution: $65,880
- Tanager Place Clinic Safety, Security, & Accessibility: $213,000
- Trees Forever Tree Canopy Restoration: $100,000
- Wellington Heights Neighborhood Association Finding New and Neat Ways to Connect: $5,600
Category A Total Funding: $11,228,574
Category D
- City of Ely Drinking Water Treatment Facility: $1,000,000
- City of Hiawatha Water Main Upgrades: $310,000
- City of Marion Sanitary Sewer Project 6: $150,000
- City of Springville Sanitary Sewer Extension: $250,000
- Linn County Planning & Development Well and Irrigation Infrastructure: $41,000
Category D Total Funding: $1,751,000
The first round of ARPA funding was announced in April.
For more information on the ARPA funding, click here.
