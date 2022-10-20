Linn Co. Board of Supervisors awards second round of ARPA funding

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Linn County Board of Supervisors awarded more than $12 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding to 27 organizations on Wednesday for projects ranging from affordable housing to public health and water and sewer infrastructure projects.

The funding is designed to help communities recover from the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic by giving eligible state and local governments funds with which to respond.

The board said it had 125 applicants competing for the limited funding. The application process for round two of the funding opened in June.

“We invested in initiatives ranging from tuition assistance to help county residents attend community college, to rural community infrastructure, to sustainability and resiliency efforts,” Linn County Supervisor Stacey Walker said in a press release. “All in all, our community will be made stronger because this Board found consensus around our most pressing needs.”

The Board of Supervisors awarded Round 2 ARPA funding to the following organizations:

Category A

Academy for Scholastic and Personal Success We’re Not Playing: $650,000

African American Museum Voices Inspiring Progress: $333,000

Cedar Rapids Public Library Westside Library and Opportunity Center: $4,000,000

City of Alburnett Repurpose Former Fire Station into City Hall: $141,450

Horizons: A Family Service Alliance New Iowan Collaborative-Transportation: $64,000

Indian Creek Nature Center Education Expansion: $250,000

LBA Foundation Refugee & Immigrant Center Youth Navigator: $111,435

Linn County Advocate Fostering Thriving Communities: $389,120

Linn County Board of Supervisors Linn County Grant Program for Kirkwood Community College Scholarships: $1,000,000

Linn County Community Action Fund Youth Leadership: $66,700

Linn County Sheriff’s Office COVID-19 Mitigation Cell Blocks: $1,700,000

Linn County Sustainability Director of Resiliency Operations: $363,389

Linn County Public Health Mobile Clinic: $625,000

Linn County Treasurer Protective Glass: $227,500

Lisbon/Mt. Vernon Ambulance Service Building Addition and Renovation: $112,500

Refugee and Immigrant Center Together We Can Initiative: $10,000

Mercy Medical Center Hospital Enhanced Infection Control: $750,000

Mirrorbox Theatre A Home for New Plays: $50,000

Salvation Army Disaster Services Hub & Food Distribution: $65,880

Tanager Place Clinic Safety, Security, & Accessibility: $213,000

Trees Forever Tree Canopy Restoration: $100,000

Wellington Heights Neighborhood Association Finding New and Neat Ways to Connect: $5,600

Category A Total Funding: $11,228,574

Category D

City of Ely Drinking Water Treatment Facility: $1,000,000

City of Hiawatha Water Main Upgrades: $310,000

City of Marion Sanitary Sewer Project 6: $150,000

City of Springville Sanitary Sewer Extension: $250,000

Linn County Planning & Development Well and Irrigation Infrastructure: $41,000

Category D Total Funding: $1,751,000

The first round of ARPA funding was announced in April.

For more information on the ARPA funding, click here.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.