Hiawatha police captain promoted to Chief of Police

HIAWATHA, Iowa (KCRG) - Hiawatha Police Captain Ben Kamm was promoted to Chief of Police for the Hiawatha Police Department during a city council meeting on Wednesday.

The police department made the announcement in a Facebook post, saying Chief Kamm has spent his 18-year career with the Hiawatha Police Department, working his way up from Patrol Officer to Patrol Sergeant, and most recently Captain.

Kamm becomes the seventh Chief of Police for the City of Hiawatha.

Hiawatha Police Captain Ben Kamm was promoted to Chief of Police for the Hiawatha Police Department during a city council meeting on Wednesday. (Hiawatha Police Department)

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.