Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

Hiawatha police captain promoted to Chief of Police

Hiawatha Police Captain Ben Kamm was promoted to Chief of Police for the Hiawatha Police...
Hiawatha Police Captain Ben Kamm was promoted to Chief of Police for the Hiawatha Police Department during a city council meeting on Wednesday.(Hiawatha Police Department)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 6:45 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HIAWATHA, Iowa (KCRG) - Hiawatha Police Captain Ben Kamm was promoted to Chief of Police for the Hiawatha Police Department during a city council meeting on Wednesday.

The police department made the announcement in a Facebook post, saying Chief Kamm has spent his 18-year career with the Hiawatha Police Department, working his way up from Patrol Officer to Patrol Sergeant, and most recently Captain.

Kamm becomes the seventh Chief of Police for the City of Hiawatha.

Hiawatha Police Captain Ben Kamm was promoted to Chief of Police for the Hiawatha Police...
Hiawatha Police Captain Ben Kamm was promoted to Chief of Police for the Hiawatha Police Department during a city council meeting on Wednesday.(Hiawatha Police Department)

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Policy change by the Cherokee Community School Board will allow trained staff members to be armed
Second school district in Iowa allows staff to carry guns at school
All the schools in the Columbus Community School District are closed on Monday.
Break-in at Iowa high school leaves classrooms vandalized; student arrested
Williamsburg athlete Nate Crow
Williamsburg athlete leaves hospital more than 3 months after spinal cord injury
It is harvest season across Iowa, but one Iowa farmer has been kept inside due to a recent...
Community helps Iowa farmer diagnosed with cancer during harvest season
Officers in Blissfield, Michigan pulled over a woman after her daughter called from the back...
Teen calls 911 from back seat to report mom driving drunk

Latest News

Official Logo for Linn County, Iowa Government.
Linn Co. Board of Supervisors awards second round of ARPA funding
Cedar Rapids Police Dept. presents donation to Coats for Kids
Cedar Rapids Police Dept. presents donation to Coats for Kids
kcrg wx
First Alert Forecast: Thursday Morning, October 20th, 2022
Lisbon and Mount Vernon advance in regional volleyball, one step closer to state
Lisbon and Mount Vernon advance in regional volleyball, one step closer to state