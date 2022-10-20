Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

Former bank vice president from Iowa sentenced to federal prison

A former bank vice president and lending officer who submitted false documents to the bank for...
A former bank vice president and lending officer who submitted false documents to the bank for whom he worked was sentenced to federal prison on Thursday.(WILX)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - A former bank vice president and lending officer who submitted false documents to the bank for whom he worked was sentenced to federal prison on Thursday.

59-year-old Bradley Scholofeldt pled guilty to one count of making a false statement to a financial institution. Court records show that Scholofeldt submitted false documents related to multiple loans that led to the bank writing off $6,738,290.35 in bad loans.

Scholofeldt was sentenced to 18 months imprisonment and ordered to pay $3,000,000 in restitution.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Policy change by the Cherokee Community School Board will allow trained staff members to be armed
Second school district in Iowa allows staff to carry guns at school
All the schools in the Columbus Community School District are closed on Monday.
Break-in at Iowa high school leaves classrooms vandalized; student arrested
Williamsburg athlete Nate Crow
Williamsburg athlete leaves hospital more than 3 months after spinal cord injury
It is harvest season across Iowa, but one Iowa farmer has been kept inside due to a recent...
Community helps Iowa farmer diagnosed with cancer during harvest season
Officers in Blissfield, Michigan pulled over a woman after her daughter called from the back...
Teen calls 911 from back seat to report mom driving drunk

Latest News

Daryl Ingram of Mapleton, Iowa has claimed the $1 million Iowa Lottery prize.
Mapleton, IA man hits the $1M jackpot
The Centers for Disease Control reports that concerns about poor adolescent mental health and...
Schools host suicide awareness night to highlight importance of mental health communication
Suicide awareness hotline
Springville hosts suicide awareness night to highlight importance of mental health communication
Cedar Rapids police arrest 16-year-old in connection to C Street shooting