Former bank vice president from Iowa sentenced to federal prison

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - A former bank vice president and lending officer who submitted false documents to the bank for whom he worked was sentenced to federal prison on Thursday.

59-year-old Bradley Scholofeldt pled guilty to one count of making a false statement to a financial institution. Court records show that Scholofeldt submitted false documents related to multiple loans that led to the bank writing off $6,738,290.35 in bad loans.

Scholofeldt was sentenced to 18 months imprisonment and ordered to pay $3,000,000 in restitution.

