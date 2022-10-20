Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

Father sings songs from his youth to friend with Alzheimer’s every week

A man shared a now viral video of his father singing to his friend over the phone in a "weekly ritual to connect them." (SOURCE: Dimitri Ehrlich)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 6:29 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – A video of an older man singing songs from his youth to his friend with Alzheimer’s over the phone has gone viral.

The video of the man was shared by his son, Dimitri Ehrlich. It shows him playing DJ for his friend in what Ehrlich says is a “weekly ritual that connects them.”

The son said his father’s friend has severe Alzheimer’s and “cannot remember what happened this morning.”

The son said his father and his father’s friend are in their 90s and have been friends for more than 50 years. Sadly, all of their mutual friends have died.

Although the friend’s memory is poor, he can still sing along to songs from the 1940s.

In the viral video, the father picked Dean Martin’s “I Don’t Know Why (I Just Do)” to be the song of the week as he sings it over the phone to his friend.

In recent years, researchers have found that art, and music, in particular, can be a helpful way of helping people with Alzheimer’s connect with others once speaking and recalling from memory become more difficult.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Policy change by the Cherokee Community School Board will allow trained staff members to be armed
Second school district in Iowa allows staff to carry guns at school
All the schools in the Columbus Community School District are closed on Monday.
Break-in at Iowa high school leaves classrooms vandalized; student arrested
Williamsburg athlete Nate Crow
Williamsburg athlete leaves hospital more than 3 months after spinal cord injury
It is harvest season across Iowa, but one Iowa farmer has been kept inside due to a recent...
Community helps Iowa farmer diagnosed with cancer during harvest season
Officers in Blissfield, Michigan pulled over a woman after her daughter called from the back...
Teen calls 911 from back seat to report mom driving drunk

Latest News

DeJear
DeJear discusses her platform in run for Governor
Americorps
Americorps heading to Florida to help with disaster recovery efforts
The Cedar Rapids Country Club owns the houses on Fairway Terrace southeast. They’re working...
Four houses near Cedar Rapids Country Club need to relocate to avoid being demolished
Cedar Rapids teen attempted murder
Cedar Rapids police arrest teen on attempted murder charges
Ashlynn Cox went missing on Tuesday in the area of the 180th block of SE Beech Street in Lake...
Amber Alert issued for 16-year-old Florida girl