Eastern Iowans head to Florida to assist with hurricane recovery

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - People from eastern Iowa are traveling to Fort Myers, Florida to help in the wake of Hurricane Ian.

Nine members of AmeriCorps flew out of the Eastern Iowa Airport in Cedar Rapids Thursday morning.

The team is from the North Central Region campus in Vinton.

The team’s leader, Rebecca Davis, said they’ll be serving with the American Red Cross.

“The people in Florida right now are definitely struggling with the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, and so it’s important to go down and help how we can,” Davis said.

The group will help with damage assessments and shelter support for the next 21 days.

