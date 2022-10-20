Dubuque City Council approves grant to turn former school into apartments

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - A former school building in Dubuque will be renovated and turned into apartments.

The Telegraph Herald reports the Dubuque city council members voted unanimously on Monday to approve a downtown rehabilitation grant for the project.

Virtual Velocity LLC will renovate the building, located at 1199 Central Avenue, creating 14 downtown apartments.

The project costs more than one million dollars. It is expected to be done by the end of the year.

