Democrats criticize Republicans on using transgender issues in campaign

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Democrats and LGBTQ+ advocacy groups in the state are criticizing Iowa Republicans for their usage of issues involving people who are transgender in campaigns.

Republican candidates have attacked Democrats on transgender issues, like transgender women playing sports or if schools should notify parents if a student tells a teacher they are transgender.

These attacks come after Iowa Republicans created a law in March 2022 banning transgender women from competing in girls’ sports and a group of parents voiced frustrations in May 2022 over the Linn-Mar Community School District’s new policy regarding transgender students.

Estella Ruhrer-Johnson, who identifies as nonbinary, said she is extremely frustrated seeing Republicans campaign on these types of issues. She said Republicans are using topics affecting Transgender people as a strategy based on fear-mongering, which makes her feel marginalized.

“I just want to live,” Ruhrer-Johnson said. “I just want to live and smile and walk in the street and kiss my girlfriend and I risk being hate crimed or being a public victim of the Republican Party when I am simply just trying to live and live my life.”

Tim Hagle, a professor of Political Science at the University of Iowa, said topics like inflation and abortion poll higher as political issues to voters. He also said ads focusing on transgender issues could convince people to vote in a lower-turnout election, like a midterm, and educate those not paying attention.

“It can also help to reach voters who might not otherwise care as much and certainly the independent voters that in Iowa that tend to not pay attention as much to the political infighting that goes on and care more about usually the kitchen table issues,” Hagle said.

He said these issues can also appeal to smaller groups, who are extremely passionate about an issue.

“Like most issues, there are always going to be a few voters that it is a particular concern to, and sometimes it can tip a voter to say, ‘Maybe, I should go out and vote,’” Hagle said.

Rep. Ashley Hinson’s campaign directed us to Geralyn Jones. Jones is a former Linn-Mar School Board Candidate and ran opposing the district’s transgender student policy. Jones said she pulled her kids from the district since Linn-Mar passed the new policy in May. She said these types of messages aren’t attacks on transgender people, but educate voters.

“Parents are hearing this for the first time,” Jones said. “Whether it be on the campaign trail or talking to somebody at the restaurant or seeing it on the TV. In my opinion, I think it’s important to see that.”

Hinson criticized the policy from the Linn-Mar School District in a written statement, specifically the part about parental involvement not being required.

“Parents sign a release form to allow the school nurse to give our kids certain medications if they’re not feeling well, but the school doesn’t think it’s important to inform us if our child wants to change gender identity,” Hinson wrote.

State Rep. Ross Wilburn (D-Iowa City), who also serves as the chairperson for the Iowa Democratic Party, said in a written statement Republicans are catering to the worst impulses of their party and using their position of power to go after Iowans.

“Transgender Iowans already face harassment, discrimination, and threats of violence – and any Iowa Republican anti-transgender rhetoric only makes it worse,” Wilburn wrote.

