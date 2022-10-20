Show You Care
Cedar Rapids school district likely to name interim superintendent Monday

By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The school board for the Cedar Rapids Community School District says it plans to name an interim superintendent in the next few days.

In a message addressed to CRCSD Staff and Families, the district said the issue will be on the agenda for its Oct. 24 meeting, and naming the interim superintendent during the meeting is likely.

It comes after Superintendent Noreen Bush handed in her resignation last month. Bush has been battling cancer for the last two and a half years while serving as superintendent. She first took on the role in February 2020 when the board unanimously approved a three-year contract with her. Bush was named Superintendent of the year last year.

The board said Noreen Bush’s term as acting superintendent will now end on Nov. 1. She was previously expected to maintain the role through June 30, 2023, with a national search process for a new superintended expected to begin on July 1, 2023.

The board said the interim superintendent, once named, could begin the role as early as Nov. 1.

