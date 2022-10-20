Cedar Rapids police arrest 16-year-old in connection to C Street shooting
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 12:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Cedar Rapids teen has been arrested and faces multiple charges in connection to a shooting from earlier this month on the city’s southwest side.
In a press release, police said the shooting happened at an apartment complex in the 2200 block of C Street SW on Oct. 9.
Police said 29-year-old Yadier Primero-Marquez, from Muscatine, suffered a life-threatening gunshot wound to his back in the incident. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Officials have not released an update on his condition.
Police arrested the 16-year-old suspect on Thursday.
The teen faces charges of Attempted Murder, Willful Injury Resulting in Serious Injury, and Going Armed with Intent.
