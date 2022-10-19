Show You Care
Williamsburg athlete Nathaniel Crow celebrates leaving the hospital over three months after a spinal cord injury

By Scott Saville
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 10:26 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Nate Crow’s life changed in a blink of an eye.

A spine injury he suffered after a dive into a pond landed him in the hospital.

“I just came up and couldn’t feel my legs or anything. (My brother) jumped in and saved me,” Nate said.

“He was just kind of floating flopping his arms around I kind of yelled for help,” said Nate’s younger brother Nelson. “So I pulled him out of the water.”

Nate had broke his C6 vertebrae. After emergency surgery, metal rods were put on both sides of Nate’s spine.

After two surgeries at UIHC, he was transferred to Unity Point St. Luke’s Hospital in Cedar Rapids.

“He asked me when we left (UIHC), if he would ever walk again,” said Nate’s mother Lisa. “And I said yes.”

Mom had faith in her son but knew it was going to be an uphill climb. He had no movement below his waist, and was not able to scratch his own nose.

Nate’s swim and cross country teams made visits to the hospital to see him.

“That’s pretty cool busloads of kids come to wrap their arms around him” Lisa said.

Even the entire Williamsburg marching band showed up in front of St. Luke’s to play for Nate.

“All the love, prayers and hard work in rehab paid off for Nate, he improved more than any patient his therapist had ever worked with.

“We couldn’t ask for a better support system than that community,” Lisa said.

“That kind of strength is incredible right? He is my hero.”

