West Branch Village mobile home park expansion project

WEST BRANCH, Iowa (KCRG) - A Utah-based mobile home park company said its expansion of one of its parks would help people find more affordable housing.

Havenpark Communities revealed the first ten mobile homes as part of its 65-home expansion at West Branch Village mobile home park. The company would not answer questions on camera about the project. Rob Barr, the Regional Vice President of Havenpark Communities, said his company spent $24 million across its 80 different parks.

“This is an affordable housing opportunity for more families, young professionals, and empty-nesters that they need,” said Barrs.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.