Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

West Branch Village mobile home park expansion project

By Brian Tabick
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 10:36 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST BRANCH, Iowa (KCRG) - A Utah-based mobile home park company said its expansion of one of its parks would help people find more affordable housing.

Havenpark Communities revealed the first ten mobile homes as part of its 65-home expansion at West Branch Village mobile home park. The company would not answer questions on camera about the project. Rob Barr, the Regional Vice President of Havenpark Communities, said his company spent $24 million across its 80 different parks.

“This is an affordable housing opportunity for more families, young professionals, and empty-nesters that they need,” said Barrs.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Actor Mark Wahlberg says he has moved his family from California to Nevada in part to help give...
Mark Wahlberg moves from California to give kids ‘a better life’
All the schools in the Columbus Community School District are closed on Monday.
Break-in at Iowa high school leaves classrooms vandalized; student arrested
One dead in single-vehicle crash in rural Linn County Monday night
Rep. Ashley Hinson
Iowa Rep. Hinson admitted to hospital for kidney infection
Hanson reportedly fled the scene before officers arrived.
Minnesota woman intentionally causes car accident in Dubuque; claims it was to entice human traffickers

Latest News

Afterschool program
‘Lights on After School’ celebration in Dyersville
Climate conference
Dubuque leading the way towards a sustainable future
Williamsburg athlete Nate Crow
Williamsburg athlete Nathaniel Crow celebrates leaving the hospital over three months after a spinal cord injury
West Branch Village mobile home park expansion project
West Branch Village mobile home park expansion project