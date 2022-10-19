Show You Care
Second school district in Iowa allows staff to carry guns at school

A second school district in Northwest Iowa is allowing some staff members to carry weapons on school grounds.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 7:16 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CHEROKEE, Iowa (KCRG) - A school district in Northwest Iowa is allowing some staff members to carry guns on school grounds.

The district in Cherokee, Iowa, came to the decision during a board meeting on Monday.

Teachers and parents had a chance to speak during the meeting. Some said it is a necessary measure and are grateful the school is being proactive. Others presented data about school shootings and were curious about training.

Ultimately, the school board said a unanimous poll was taken.

Cherokee Schools Superintendent Kim Lingenfelter said the initial discussions began in July and involved law enforcement officials, the chief of police and the school’s resource officer.

“No one wants guns in school, but we want bad guys with a gun even less,” Lingenfelter said. “And the board has taken a very measured and serious approach to the challenge of keeping students safe and staff.”

The district will get a list of what teachers would like to be trained on carrying a weapon. All staff with a weapon will take part in monthly training.

The district will start an oversight committee to review how this policy is used.

The school district’s decision makes it the second in Iowa to allow staff to carry guns. In August, the Spirit Lake School Board voted to allow 10 staff member, designated by the Superintendent, to carry guns in schools.

