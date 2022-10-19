Show You Care
Report finds former assistant Dubuque Co. attorney was ‘hostile’ to boss before being fired

By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 1:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Former Assistant Dubuque County Attorney Richard Kirkendall said he was cleared of wrongdoing after being fired in March for insubordination.

However, an investigator’s report contradicts his claim.

Kirkendall says he was placed on paid administrative leave in retaliation for challenging his boss, C.J. May, for his position as county attorney in the Midterm elections.

KDTH reports a new confidential investigation concluded Kirkendall was “hostile” to his boss before he was fired.

Kirkendall is running for county attorney against Democrat Sam Wooden, and Republican Scott Nelson.

May lost the June primary to Sam Wooden. Kirkendall is running as an independent.

