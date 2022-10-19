Show You Care
Operation Quickfind: Channing ‘CJ’ Adams

By KCRG News Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Law enforcement officials are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Cedar rapids teenager.

Channing Adams, 15, who also goes by CJ, was last seen in the area of Kirkwood Boulevard at around 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday. He is 6 feet tall, weighs 170 pounds, and has curly brown hair. Adams was last known to be wearing a black puffer jacket, a black face mask, and black jeans.

Anybody with information about Adams’ whereabouts is urged to contact Cedar Rapids Police or a local law enforcement agency. In the event of an emergency, call 911.

