North Liberty city leaders break ground on new city hall site after years of delays

NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa (KCRG) - After years of delays and multiple budget increases, North Liberty broke ground for its new city hall on Wednesday.

As North Liberty has grown in the past two decades, so has the need for updated buildings and more space. That’s why many city leaders are thrilled that this new facility is finally becoming a reality.

Back in 2007, city council made the decision to start planning for a new city hall. They acquired land in the original part of town near the new police station that opened in 2020.

The new facility will house the city’s administrative offices, city council chambers; staff that for the past 15 years have been in different buildings throughout the city.

“We’re going to be able to bring 3 of our departments together, finally, under one roof, they won’t have to get in the car and drive to another part of the city to meet with staff or to be apart of a meeting,” said Mayor Chris Hoffman.

The new $10 million facility is funded by the city’s base tax. It will also include flexible community space and a public plaza.

A completion date is expected for April of 2024, and staff will move in that following June

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.