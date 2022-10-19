Show You Care
New meetings planned for carbon capture pipeline through eastern Iowa

Public meetings for a proposed carbon capture pipeline in eastern Iowa have changed.
Public meetings for a proposed carbon capture pipeline in eastern Iowa have changed.
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The second round of informational meetings about a proposed carbon capture pipeline in eastern Iowa now has set dates and times, according to officials.

The Iowa Utilities Board announced the meeting schedule at the request of Wolf Carbon Solutions US, LLC. The meetings are a follow-up to a round of meetings held in late August, including a virtual meeting in mid-September.

The meetings will be at:

  • Cedar County: Noon, December 5, 2022 – Cedar County Fairgrounds, The Matthews Building, 220th Street, Tipton.
  • Linn County: 5:30 p.m., December 5, 2022 – Hawkeye Downs Racetrack, South Hall, 4400 Sixth St. S.W., Cedar Rapids.
  • Clinton County: Noon, December 6, 2022 – Wild Rose Convention Center, 777 Wild Rose Drive, Clinton.
  • Scott County: 5:30 p.m., December 6, 2022 – River Center (Adler Theater), 136 E. Third St., Davenport.

Changes to the planned pipeline’s route mean that it no longer extends into Johnson County, thus negating the need for additional meetings there.

After the first round of meetings, some discrepancies were found in whether Wolf had sufficiently notified some landowners via certified mail. Negotiations with those landowners cannot begin until those are rectified.

The pipeline has met some resistance among those living near its path, with some Linn County residents voicing those concerns during a meeting at the end of August.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

