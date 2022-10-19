‘Lights on After School’ celebration in Dyersville

DYERSVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - According to the Afterschool Alliance, for every child in an after-school program, three more are waiting to get in. Tuesday, what’s called a ‘Lights on After School’ event in Dyersville helped raise awareness of the importance of after-school programs.

St. Mark Youth Enrichment provides an after-school program at Dyersville Elementary School every weekday during the school year until 5:30 p.m.

Nicole Rubner is one of the parents who has a child in the program. When TV9 asked what she’d do without the program, she said, “I’m not really sure.”

“Rely on grandparents or have to figure out a way to get her from school to home,” she added.

According to Beth McGorry, Director of Donor Relations with St. Mark, there are 80 kids in Dubuque County on the waitlist for an after-school program.

“It’s really because of staffing,” said McGorry. “We’re in this world of staffing issues and making sure that we have the right number of students with the number of adults with them.”

She added the demand is there because of the way these programs support working families.

“They’re good for our economy, and they’re good for the general community,” said McGorry.

She also believes these programs benefit the kids.

“It’s more than just being babysitters. We have really amazing relationships with these kids,” said McGorry. “And they’re learning at the same time.”

Rubner agrees that kids benefit from the programs. “Anything to keep them off their iPads for a little bit longer.”

According to a nationwide survey of parents commissioned by the After School Alliance, about 24 million kids not in an after school program would be enrolled if a program were available to them.

