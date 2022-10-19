“It’s completely us against the world” Iowa adopting the underdog mentality against No. 2 Ohio State

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Hawkeyes haven’t been this big of an underdog since the year 2000.

But the 29-point spread isn’t stopping the Hawkeyes from adopting what they call the “gladiator mentality.”

“It’s completely us against the world. I’m sure everyone is gonna be (picking) Ohio State across the board,” said sophomore offensive lineman Mason Richman. “The mentality we have is we’re 70 guys getting on a plane against 100,000 plus over in Columbus.”

