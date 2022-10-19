Iowa City seeking applicants for new firefighters

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa City Fire Department is looking for new firefighters, according to officials.

The department is accepting applications online for multiple positions through Tuesday, November 15, 2022. The process includes an on-site written test, or a remote computer-based test, along with a physical fitness test. Interviews will likely not be held until early- to mid-January.

“We are in search of individuals who are passionate about providing service to the community. Our department members come from a diverse work background (factory worker, college student, retail, general business, attorney, scientist, sports official, musician) before becoming firefighters,” Scott Lyon, ICFD Fire Chief, said, in a statement. “I would challenge you to see yourself becoming a firefighter in Iowa City as we value diverse experiences and backgrounds, all of which strengthen our team.”

Applicants must be at least 18 years of age and a high school diploma or equivalent is required. The salary for the position starts at $59,754.76.

Visit the city’s website for more information.

