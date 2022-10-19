Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

Iowa City seeking applicants for new firefighters

An Iowa City Fire Department truck backs up into the headquarters on Monday, Nov. 25, 2019...
An Iowa City Fire Department truck backs up into the headquarters on Monday, Nov. 25, 2019 (Aaron Scheinblum/KCRG)(KCRG)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa City Fire Department is looking for new firefighters, according to officials.

The department is accepting applications online for multiple positions through Tuesday, November 15, 2022. The process includes an on-site written test, or a remote computer-based test, along with a physical fitness test. Interviews will likely not be held until early- to mid-January.

“We are in search of individuals who are passionate about providing service to the community. Our department members come from a diverse work background (factory worker, college student, retail, general business, attorney, scientist, sports official, musician) before becoming firefighters,” Scott Lyon, ICFD Fire Chief, said, in a statement. “I would challenge you to see yourself becoming a firefighter in Iowa City as we value diverse experiences and backgrounds, all of which strengthen our team.”

Applicants must be at least 18 years of age and a high school diploma or equivalent is required. The salary for the position starts at $59,754.76.

Visit the city’s website for more information.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

All the schools in the Columbus Community School District are closed on Monday.
Break-in at Iowa high school leaves classrooms vandalized; student arrested
One dead in single-vehicle crash in rural Linn County Monday night
Actor Mark Wahlberg says he has moved his family from California to Nevada in part to help give...
Mark Wahlberg moves from California to give kids ‘a better life’
It is harvest season across Iowa, but one Iowa farmer has been kept inside due to a recent...
Community helps Iowa farmer diagnosed with cancer during harvest season
Officials said Baleigh Bowlin and Chloe Taylor, both 16 years old, were killed in a single-car...
Two 16-year-old girls die in crash after Homecoming dance, police say

Latest News

Channing "CJ" Adams, 15.
Operation Quickfind: Channing ‘CJ’ Adams
Report finds former assistant Dubuque Co. attorney was ‘hostile’ to boss before being fired
Cedar Rapids man arrested for alleged arson that killed 15 animals
In a new study, scientists are seeing changes in organs of the body after a COVID-19 infection.
New study says COVID-19 could age, injure your organs